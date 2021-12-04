Rank: Little Mix's Top Ten singles!

Getty Images

Little Mix have announced that, following next year's tour, they will be taking a break from band life.

In a statement on social media on Thursday, the trio shared the news of their temporary break - but promised to return with "more music, tours and performances".

We wanted to celebrate the group's amazing legacy to date - and what better way than ranking their top ten hits!

Which is your favourite? Rank the songs below and let us know why you chose that order in the comments!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.