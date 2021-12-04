play
Rank: Little Mix's Top Ten singles!

little mix at the 2021 brit awardsGetty Images

Little Mix have announced that, following next year's tour, they will be taking a break from band life.

In a statement on social media on Thursday, the trio shared the news of their temporary break - but promised to return with "more music, tours and performances".

We wanted to celebrate the group's amazing legacy to date - and what better way than ranking their top ten hits!

Which is your favourite? Rank the songs below and let us know why you chose that order in the comments!

