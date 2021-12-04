Tis the season for a lot of extra plastic waste!

One hundred million bags of rubbish are sent to landfill in the UK each Christmas and in that rubbish is lots of plastic, which doesn't break down easily and is bad for the environment.

Unwanted gifts, broken decorations, food packaging, some sticky tape and even the hidden plastics in wrapping paper can all cause a problem.

So we've asked sustainable social media star Kavita Donkersley for her top tips on how to have an eco-friendly Christmas!