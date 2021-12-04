play
Watch Newsround

Kavita's top tips for an eco-friendly Christmas

Tis the season for a lot of extra plastic waste!

One hundred million bags of rubbish are sent to landfill in the UK each Christmas and in that rubbish is lots of plastic, which doesn't break down easily and is bad for the environment.

Unwanted gifts, broken decorations, food packaging, some sticky tape and even the hidden plastics in wrapping paper can all cause a problem.

So we've asked sustainable social media star Kavita Donkersley for her top tips on how to have an eco-friendly Christmas!

Watch more videos

Kavita's top tips for an eco-friendly Christmas
Video

Kavita's top tips for an eco-friendly Christmas

How important is the new malaria vaccine?
Video

How important is the new malaria vaccine?

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'
Video

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!
Video

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!

A return to school for some Afghan girls
Video

A return to school for some Afghan girls

Happy News
Video

Happy News

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

Cat microchipped

All cats will have to be microchipped under new rules

comments
doughnut lobster

First look at The Masked Singer's new costumes

comments
Andy and teh band

Children in Need release first Christmas single

comments
Newsround Home