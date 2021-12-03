Children in Need: Andy and the Odd Socks release Christmas single

PA Media

Children in Need is releasing its first Christmas single with the band, Andy and the Odd Socks.

The CBBC stars have produced a cover of Shakin' Stevens' 'Merry Christmas Everyone' and also a new original song called 'We're All Together (At Christmas Time)'.

All the money raised from the single, which was out on Friday, will go to the charity which raises money for kids needing a helping hand.

Shakin' Stevens, who recorded 'Merry Christmas Everyone' in 1984, makes a cameo appearance during the video along with the Children In Need mascot, Pudsey.

The Welsh singer gave his support to the Odd Socks to release their version of his festive hit and sent a message saying: "Wishing you good luck on raising money for Children In Need, a most worthwhile charity."

On the CBBC show, Andy And The Band, the team solve odd jobs and perform music. They have already released numerous singles and two albums.

Andy Day who performs with his band the Odd Socks is also a CBeebies presenter

Andy Day of the Odd Socks said: "We've always admired the wonderful work of BBC Children In Need, so it's such an honour for me and the Odd Socks to be able to do our bit by releasing a special Christmas single to raise money for the 2021 appeal."

"We hope that everyone will enjoy our version of 'Merry Christmas Everyone', which is definitely one of our all-time favourite festive songs," he added.

Children in Need funds local projects and charities for children and young people across the UK.

The charity raised more than £39 million after its annual fundraising show last month.

The 41st year of the appeal show featured stars including Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan and pop group Abba.

Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse and Olympian gymnast Max Whitlock also took part.