Storm Arwen: Army sent in to help homes without power

Troops have arrived in Scotland and are now coming to County Durham

The army has been sent to help in areas where homes are still without power following Storm Arwen.

Around 3,000 homes in Grampian region of northern Scotland, have been in darkness and some without heating following damage to power lines over the past week.

The local electricity network said the worst-affected areas include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

People in the north east of England have also been badly affected, with Durham County Council declaring a major incident - more than 100 personnel are due to arrive there later.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said around 130 troops have been sent to Scotland, where they will carry out door-to-door checks with people and provide welfare support for remote communities.

Mr Johnson said: "It was a very, very big storm. We are doing everything we can to to help people.

"There were about 19,000 homes without (power) this morning. We have got that down to about 16,000.

"That is no consolation for the 16,000 who are still suffering but we are working flat out to help you."

SSEN Engineers are continuing to try and restore power to the areas worst affected by Storm Arwen

People can get money as compensation for being left without power, but there is a maximum amount households can claim those even for those who have been without power for a full seven days.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said that almost a million households have been affected by power cuts over the past week, but electricity has now been restored to 960,000 homes.

It aimed that all homes in will have the power back on again by the end of Friday.

Electricty North West Weather conditions have made repairs difficult

Up to 13,000 properties in the areas including Teesdale and Weardale are also without power.

Local agencies have been supporting people bringing along with bottled water and supplying phone-charging points.

More rain, sleet and snow fell in south-western parts of the UK on Thursday, while wintry showers have affected the North and East.

Weather experts at the Met Office say more snow is expected to hit Scotland on Friday before moving towards the South East, and rain is predicted for north-western parts.