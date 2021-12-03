Little Mix: Band taking a break after Confetti tour

Getty Images

Little Mix say they'll be taking a break after their Confetti tour in April next year to work on solo projects.

But they say they are not splitting up and will be back with more music, performances and tours in the future.

The announcement comes after the band celebrated 10 years together.

It all comes a year after founder member Jesy left the group, in December 2020.

Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie posted: It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all so much. We are not splitting up, Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more. We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives.

The band was put together during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, with four members - Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.

Since then a lot has changed, with each member also taking on different projects alongside their band commitments.

Jesy left in December 2020 saying she wanted time to look after her mental health, and later signed a solo record deal.

But Jesy and her former band-mates are no longer thought to be on good terms, with reports that they had fallen out following the release of the single.

Getty Images Last year Little Mix won Best British Group at the BRIT Awards

Perrie and Leigh-Anne both became mothers in August, bringing three new mini-mixers into the world.

Also Leigh-Anne has also recently branched out into acting, being cast in the film Boxing Day.

She has also fronted a BBC 3 documentary looking into issues surrounding racism, launched a charity called the Black Fund with her fiancé to empower black communities.

She was also recently announced as the co-host of the 2021 MOBO awards.

Little Mix is forever. See you on tour. Little Mix

Perrie meanwhile has been busy launching Disora, her new clothing line as well as designing a shoe line for Italian brand Superga.

Jade's owns her own cocktail bar, and last year launched her own MTV show Little 'Served! With Jade Thirlwall', where she interviews different drag acts.