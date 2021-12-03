play
Little Mix: Band taking a break after Confetti tour

Last updated at 08:44
comments
Little MixGetty Images

Little Mix say they'll be taking a break after their Confetti tour in April next year to work on solo projects.

But they say they are not splitting up and will be back with more music, performances and tours in the future.

The announcement comes after the band celebrated 10 years together.

It all comes a year after founder member Jesy left the group, in December 2020.

How do you feel about Little Mix's announcement? Are you disappointed to see the band take a break, excited to see what else the queens of pop get up to, or maybe both? Let us know in the comments below.

tweetLittlemix/Instgram

The band was put together during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, with four members - Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.

Since then a lot has changed, with each member also taking on different projects alongside their band commitments.

Jesy left in December 2020 saying she wanted time to look after her mental health, and later signed a solo record deal.

But Jesy and her former band-mates are no longer thought to be on good terms, with reports that they had fallen out following the release of the single.

Little Mix at BritsGetty Images
Last year Little Mix won Best British Group at the BRIT Awards

Perrie and Leigh-Anne both became mothers in August, bringing three new mini-mixers into the world.

Also Leigh-Anne has also recently branched out into acting, being cast in the film Boxing Day.

She has also fronted a BBC 3 documentary looking into issues surrounding racism, launched a charity called the Black Fund with her fiancé to empower black communities.

She was also recently announced as the co-host of the 2021 MOBO awards.

Little Mix is forever. See you on tour.

Little Mix

Perrie meanwhile has been busy launching Disora, her new clothing line as well as designing a shoe line for Italian brand Superga.

Jade's owns her own cocktail bar, and last year launched her own MTV show Little 'Served! With Jade Thirlwall', where she interviews different drag acts.

Your Comments

5 comments

  • Alright, let's be honest here. How likely is it that they will continue after their break? I mean, how many times have people said "we're just taking a break" and have ended up with a split? Ok, now I know you guys will give me: 'yeah, but there are also many bands who DID come back.' I know that,of course. But let's use an example from Little Mix itself: Jesy takes a break, Jesy leaves. Don't quote me on this because I'll be unbelievably happy if they DO come back, I'm just being realistic here. Don't take offence, guys! Even with one drop out now, Little mix will become a duo!
    Be REALISTIC.

    • Minnie replied:
      I know. When they take a break , they usually never come back.

  • I’m not mad on Little Mix. I do like black magic though.

  • tbh i'm not fussed- i like the songs they make but i'm not a fan of them so tbh if they split up I won't really care.

    No offence to anyone

  • I’m ok with it. I like some of their music.

