New storm on the way as thousands still without power

The second big storm of the winter - Storm Barra - is on the way.

It's expected to bring strong winds and rain storms to Northern Ireland first, and then the rest of the UK from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in the North East of England are still without power 10 days on from Storm Arwen.

Storm Arwen's high winds reached nearly 100 miles per hour, damaging power lines, buildings and roads.

More than a million people across the United Kingdom have been affected, with power companies and the army are still trying to get heating and hot water to 3,000 people.

In Scotland, the final homes without power have been reconnected after more than a week without any electricity.

The government minister responsible for monitoring energy described the power cuts as "completely unacceptable".

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the performance of electricity companies before and during the power cuts would be reviewed.

There is a lot of heavy rain and strong winds coming on Tuesday as part of Storm Barra

The Met Office has said the weather will worsen again on Tuesday when heavy snow is expected in parts of Scotland and northern England.

The strongest gusts are expected to affect Northern Ireland and are also likely to disrupt travel.