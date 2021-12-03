Cristiano Ronaldo: Player scores his 800th goal

PA Media

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first male player to score 800 top-level career goals.

The Manchester United striker scored twice in his side's 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday.

It's by no means the first record that the Portuguese superstar has broken.

Here is record breaking Ronaldo in numbers...

EPA

801

In modern football, no other male player comes close to Ronaldo when it comes to goal scoring.

The Czech football association say their former player, Josef Bican, actually holds the record for the most goals ever.

They say he scored 821 goals between 1931 and 1955. However, official record books have it at 759.

Ronaldo's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, is the closest current challenger with 756 goals.

Reuters

115

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in men's international football.

He has scored 115 goals in 184 matches for Portugal. This also makes him the record men's appearance holder.

The previous record holder was Iranian footballer Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Getty Images

140

If that wasn't all enough, Ronaldo is the all time top scorer in the Champions League.

He has scored 140 goals in just 181 appearances in the competition, picking up five trophies along the way.

Ronaldo has also racked up the most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season. He scored 17 times for Real Madrid during the 2013-14 season.

Getty Images

80 million

When Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009 it was the most expensive transfer fee in history.

He cost the Spanish giants £80 million, eclipsing the existing record transfer of Kaka to Real Madrid by £24 million.

His transfer signalled a change in the amount of money a footballer could be worth. In 2017, Brazilian footballer Neymar was bought by Paris Saint German for a fee of £197 million.

Getty Images

14

Ronaldo has the most goals in European Championship history and the most appearances .

In five European Championships, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals.

His goals helped Portugal to the Euro 2016 title.

Getty Images

373 million

Ronaldo is the most valuable athlete in the world.

He is the most popular person on the social media platform, Instagram, with 373 million followers.

Only the Instagram account itself has more followers than the Portuguese footballer.