Kellogg's to trial fully recyclable breakfast cereal packaging next year

Kellogg's is to trial the use of a paper liner for its cereal in order to make its packaging fully recyclable.

The pilot will take place in a small number of Tesco stores from January next year.

Even though the outer card packaging of the company's cereals boxes are fully recyclable, the plastic inner liner that holds the cereal is not currently widely accepted in household recycling.

Kellogg's say that the results of the trial will help them decide their future packaging plans.

Kellogg's, as well as most other cereal makers, currently use air-tight plastic liners within cardboard boxes, but these cannot be disposed of in kerbside recycling.

Although the company said it would prefer plastic liners to be accepted in kerbside recycling in the UK, the trial will "ensure we have an alternative".

Simon Ellis, chief executive of the Recycling Association, said that the plastic liners are "largely unrecyclable due to the difficulty in collecting them and limited markets for the plastic".

The company say they have created a paper liner that will keep its cereal fresh inside for its 12-month shelf life.

The new packaging can also withstand the process of being filled and sealed in the factory as well as being transported to the shops.

Chris Silcock from Kellogg's said: "We know people want to do more to help the planet and that's why we are working hard towards meeting our commitment of all Kellogg's packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2025."

"This important trial of fully paper cereal packaging ensures we have explored all our options," he added.