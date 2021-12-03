play
Scientists make robot bird that can land on branches

Last updated at 17:09
robot bird on branchLentik Lab / Will Roderick

Have you ever looked at a little bird nestled in a tree and wondered: "How on earth did they land on that tiny branch?"

Well wonder no more because two engineers have figured out exactly how and they've use their knowledge to create a cool new robot.

Mark Cutkosky and David Lentink have spent years developing the nature-inspired aerial grasper, known as SNAG.

It's a robot modelled on a peregrine falcon's legs, and has the ability to perch on almost any surface!

robot bird on branchLentik Lab / Will Roderick

The engineers hope that their avian android can help improve drones' range and abilities.

Improved landing technology may help drones store and conserve their battery life, by perching on stable surfaces instead of hovering.

And there's a chance that it may help scientists collect data more easily in the natural environment, like dense or hard to reach forests.

"We want to be able to land anywhere - that's what makes it exciting from an engineering and robotics perspective," says David Lentink.

robot bird on groundLentik Lab / Will Roderick

The robot is also able to catch objects like bean bags and tennis balls!

Meaning with a bit of practice, it could really excel in a game of fetch...

