Former Chelsea captain Katie Chapman has told Newsround what to expect from the Women's FA Cup Final on Sunday.

Arsenal face Chelsea at Wembley stadium and Katie Chapman told us it's going to be a "close game" between two top sides.

The 10-time FA Cup winner also talked about how the game has changed since she first started:

"So many more people are talking about the women's game," she said.

The women’s FA Cup Final will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer from 1.30pm on Sunday. Kick off is at 2pm.