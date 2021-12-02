play
Watch Newsround

FA Cup Final: ‘It’s going to be a close game’

Former Chelsea captain Katie Chapman has told Newsround what to expect from the Women's FA Cup Final on Sunday.

Arsenal face Chelsea at Wembley stadium and Katie Chapman told us it's going to be a "close game" between two top sides.

The 10-time FA Cup winner also talked about how the game has changed since she first started:

"So many more people are talking about the women's game," she said.

The women’s FA Cup Final will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer from 1.30pm on Sunday. Kick off is at 2pm.

Watch more videos

FA Cup Final: ‘It’s going to be a close game’
Video

FA Cup Final: ‘It’s going to be a close game’

How important is the new malaria vaccine?
Video

How important is the new malaria vaccine?

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'
Video

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!
Video

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!

A return to school for some Afghan girls
Video

A return to school for some Afghan girls

Happy News
Video

Happy News

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

Home Alone house.

Fancy staying at the house from Home Alone?

comments
Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

Who is in the running for Christmas number one?

comments
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

Send in your Covid questions to Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

comments
Newsround Home