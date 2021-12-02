play
Watch Newsround

Guinness World Records: Australian man breaks record for loudest burp EVER!

Last updated at 16:53
comments
View Comments
Neville Sharp smiling after breaking the recordGuinness World Records
Neville Sharp broke the previous record, set by Englishman Paul Hunn, which had stood since 2004!

A man from Australia has achieved the loudest burp EVER recorded.

Neville Sharp's mighty belch was registered at a massive 112.4 decibels - that's louder than the average electric drill or trombone!

It also broke the previous world record which had stood for over a decade.

After the attempt Neville said that he was "more than excited" that he'd finally broken the record.

The burp registered 112.4 decibelsGuinness World Recrods

Neville said he first starting burping after his older sister taught him how to burp - and that he's been perfecting his skill ever since!

His wife insisted that he should attempt to break the record in order to show off his unique talent.

That's why he finally decided to put his belching abilities to the test and attempt the official Guinness World Records title for the loudest male burp.

Neville spent the past five years preparing for the event in order to perfect the strength and noise level of his belch.

"My reason for attempting to break this record was to be a world record holder," he added.

Well you've certainly BLOWN us away with your triumph, Neville!

More like this

Freia-on-her-bike.
play
2:02

BMX World Championships: How Freia became a world beater

Alireza Firouzia studying a chessboard

Teenage chess genius could become youngest World Champion

sandcastle
image

Tallest sandcastle in the world built in Denmark

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

olivia rodrigo

Which song have you listened to the most this year?

comments
43
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

Send in your Covid questions to Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

comments
48
Home Alone house.

Fancy staying at the house from Home Alone?

comments
12
Newsround Home