Guinness World Records: Australian man breaks record for loudest burp EVER!

Guinness World Records Neville Sharp broke the previous record, set by Englishman Paul Hunn, which had stood since 2004!

A man from Australia has achieved the loudest burp EVER recorded.

Neville Sharp's mighty belch was registered at a massive 112.4 decibels - that's louder than the average electric drill or trombone!

It also broke the previous world record which had stood for over a decade.

After the attempt Neville said that he was "more than excited" that he'd finally broken the record.

Neville said he first starting burping after his older sister taught him how to burp - and that he's been perfecting his skill ever since!

His wife insisted that he should attempt to break the record in order to show off his unique talent.

That's why he finally decided to put his belching abilities to the test and attempt the official Guinness World Records title for the loudest male burp.

Neville spent the past five years preparing for the event in order to perfect the strength and noise level of his belch.

"My reason for attempting to break this record was to be a world record holder," he added.

Well you've certainly BLOWN us away with your triumph, Neville!