Ankylosaurus: Scientists discover new dinosaur species with 'battle axe' tail

University of Chile Artist's impression of how the dinosaur species might have looked

Scientists have discovered a new dinosaur species that lived around 75 million years ago in Chile in South America.

The dinosaur, called Stegouros elengassen, measured around two metres in length and is believed to have roamed the earth during the late Cretaceous period.

What sets this dino apart, is that it evolved a large tail unlike those seen in other dinosaurs.

Fossils suggest its tail had sharp edges like a battle axe and experts believe it used it as a weapon to defend themselves from other dinosaurs!

What did scientists find?

University of Chile Scientists were amazed at how well the fossil had been preserved - they found practically every bone in the specimen!

This new species belongs to the family of dinosaurs known as ankylosaurs which are famous for their heavily armoured bodies.

The team at the University of Chile, which made the discovery in the Patagonia region of the country, said that the dinosaur had a mixture of characteristics from stegosaurs as well as ankylosaurs.

Did you know? Dinosaur fossils have been found on all seven continents of the world - including Antarctica!

University of Chile The dinosaur had a flat, weapon-like tail with seven pairs of fanned 'blades'

The new dino had a large head, slender limbs and a strange short tail, which was tipped with seven pairs of bony spikes at the end.

This is unlike anything seen in other ankylosaurs, which typically had large, club-shaped tails.

Scientists say that the fossil was so well preserved that it's helping them to understand more about ankylosaurs and how they originated in that part of the world.

What do you think of the new dinosaur discovery? What's your favourite dinosaur? Let us know in the comments below...