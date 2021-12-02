Photo gallery: Check out the winners of the Spirited Arts competition

More than 40,000 children entered the Spirited Arts competition. This year they worked with the Jo Cox Foundation and many entrants submitted a creative response to the quote from the late Jo Cox who said: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.” The Jo Cox Foundation was set up to remember Labour MP Jo Cox who was killed while doing her job in 2016. It aims to carry on her work to try and help people. Take a look at a selection of the winners from this category.