Last updated at 11:21
image

Photo gallery: Check out the winners of the Spirited Arts competition

More than 40,000 children entered the Spirited Arts competition. This year they worked with the Jo Cox Foundation and many entrants submitted a creative response to the quote from the late Jo Cox who said: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.” The Jo Cox Foundation was set up to remember Labour MP Jo Cox who was killed while doing her job in 2016. It aims to carry on her work to try and help people. Take a look at a selection of the winners from this category.
This is titled Blank Canvas by Luca, age 13. Luca said: “My reason for not putting any facial features on my work is because when you are born you are ‘blank canvas’ and you are not directed to a religion, and you have no connections to life."
ArtworkLuca
10-year-old Eleanor was inspired by lockdown for her piece called Flag Masks. She decided to represent people from different countries by putting different flags on their face masks.
ArtworkEleanor
Here's another winner, 13-year-old Beluchi named their artwork Different People because “regardless of our race, gender, common beliefs, orientation etc, we're all people.”
ArtworkBeluchi
Take a look at this work of art made from a nursery class, how brilliant! They all joined together to make the Earth because that’s what unites us.
ArtworkNursey class
The Question Cube was created by Skyla age 11. The piece of art has the religious symbols to show the different faiths and then a black box in the middle which Skyla says represents: “all the same questions each of the different religions are still yet to answer”.
ArtworkSkyla
13-year-old Phoebe, created these cubes which were inspired by the Rubix Cube. She explained that the cube represents “all different combinations a person can possess.” When Phoebe listened to the Jo Cox quote it made her think of her class and how all the students are from different races, cultures, and religions but are brought together by friendship and education.
artworkPhoebe

