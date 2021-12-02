Apple Music and Spotify: Which song have you listened to the most this year?

Getty Images

Which song have you listened to the most this year?

Well Olivia Rodrigo took the top spot for the most-streamed song in the UK on both Apple Music and Spotify.

It was the 18-year-old's smash-hit song Good 4 U that was number one on both music services in the UK. But globally the singer-songwriter's song Drivers License was only in top position on Spotify.

But which other songs came top and which artists have performed well on the charts this year? Find out below.

REUTERS/Marton Monus Sheeran's Bad Habits came in third for most played song in the UK

The most played song of the year on Apple Music globally was Dynamite by BTS, which was originally released in 2020.

British artists did well in the charts too, with Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits taking third place for both Apple and Spotify's most-streamed songs in the UK.

Who was the most played artist globally?

REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Bad Bunny was the number one played artist on Spotify

Well for the second year in a row Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny, took the number one position according to Spotify.

He received more than 9.1 billion streams on the music service and he hasn't even released a new album this year.

Speaking after his win, he said: "I don't go into it to be the number one most-streamed artist. I just make music. I just enjoy my 'work'."

He added, "I hope 2022 is going to be great."

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift came in at number two, on Spotify's most played artist in the UK and globally, after releasing new versions of her albums Fearless and Red this year.

For the UK it was Canadian rapper Drake who was the top played artist, after he released his album Certified Lover Boy.

Most-streamed artists on Spotify in the UK 2021 Drake Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Juice WRLD Source: Spotify

Spotify and Apple Music make up 48% of global streaming and popular artists get big numbers of plays on their songs.

The top five songs on Spotify were listened to more than 1 billions times over the last 12 months.

There is debate at moment over how much money artists and songwriters get compared to their record labels.

Earlier this year a group of politicians said they wanted a "complete reset" so artists are "fair share" of the £736.5million that UK record labels make from streaming.

