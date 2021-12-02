Sewage overflowing from waste treatment sites and from private septic tanks is causing a lot of problems in Lake Windermere.

Local zoologist and campaigner Matt Staniek is worried this may one day mean the Lake is declared ecologically dead, meaning fish and plants cannot survive in it.

The Environment Agency, which monitors issues like this in The Lake District and in other parts of the UK, said it is "working actively with the water companies to ensure overflows are properly controlled and the harm they do to the environment stopped."

United Utilities, which provides water for the local area, says: "Sewer overflows are mostly rainwater and contribute a tiny fraction of the phosphate that causes algal blooms in the lake.

"More than 60% comes from other sources like private septic tanks and run-off from farmers' fields.

"We are willing to play our part but the problem will never be solved unless everyone works together to tackle the worst problems first and the Environment Agency needs to lead this."

Shanequa went to meet Matt and some young people who use the lake, to find out more about the reasons behind the sewage entering the lake and the problems it causes.