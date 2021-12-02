play
Watch Newsround

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'

Sewage overflowing from waste treatment sites and from private septic tanks is causing a lot of problems in Lake Windermere.

Local zoologist and campaigner Matt Staniek is worried this may one day mean the Lake is declared ecologically dead, meaning fish and plants cannot survive in it.

The Environment Agency, which monitors issues like this in The Lake District and in other parts of the UK, said it is "working actively with the water companies to ensure overflows are properly controlled and the harm they do to the environment stopped."

United Utilities, which provides water for the local area, says: "Sewer overflows are mostly rainwater and contribute a tiny fraction of the phosphate that causes algal blooms in the lake.

"More than 60% comes from other sources like private septic tanks and run-off from farmers' fields.

"We are willing to play our part but the problem will never be solved unless everyone works together to tackle the worst problems first and the Environment Agency needs to lead this."

Shanequa went to meet Matt and some young people who use the lake, to find out more about the reasons behind the sewage entering the lake and the problems it causes.

Watch more videos

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'
Video

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'

A return to school for some Afghan girls
Video

A return to school for some Afghan girls

Happy News
Video

Happy News

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

Teenage climate prize finalist says kids should 'go for it'
Video

Teenage climate prize finalist says kids should 'go for it'

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

girl with mask

Send in your questions to Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

comments
A mosquito
play
1:54

How important is the new malaria vaccine?

Polluted water in Windermere

What's the green stuff in Windermere lake?

comments
Newsround Home