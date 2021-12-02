Kids design their celebrity parents' Christmas jumpers

Save The Children Ore Oduba designed his Christmas jumper with his son

Lots of famous faces have been challenged to let their children design Christmas jumpers as part of the 10th anniversary of Christmas jumper day.

Former Newsround presenter Ore Oduba and the other celebs were encouraged to upcycle their jumper using a range of unwanted materials that they couldn't use anymore.

The annual event which takes place on 10 December has been organised by the charity Save the Children, and has raised more than £27 million since its launch in 2012.

Three million people are expected to take part this year with almost 30,000 schools, youth groups, workplaces and homes signed already signed up.

The charity hopes the public will reuse their old jumpers instead of buying new ones, with money raised going towards helping disadvantaged children access food, healthcare and medication.

Save The Children What do you think about Ore's efforts?

Former CBBC presenter and podcast host Ferne Cotton is one of the celebrities involved. She's done the challenge with her son Rex, eight, and daughter Honey, six, and said her children had embraced the challenge enthusiastically.

Save The Children Ferne Cotton designed this festive jumper with her son and daughter

"There is nothing I love more than dressing my whole family up in Christmas jumpers, so it was brilliant to get everyone involved in upcycling an old jumper to ensure I looked my Christmas best," she said.

"The kids did not shy away from their role as designers, and I'm chuffed with the iconic festive knit they've created for me."

Save The Children Myleene Klass's jumper is very BUSY

Radio DJ and musician Myleene Klass had her jumper designed and styled by daughters Ava, 14, and Hero, 10.

She said: "Our family love taking part in Christmas Jumper Day every year, and my children loved being able to help with the decorating all the way through to the styling and the shoot.

"It was very special to do it together, knowing we are making the world a little better with a sweater, helping raise money for an incredibly important cause."

What do you think about upcycling a jumper? Are you getting involved in Christmas Jumper Day at your school? Let us know in the comments.