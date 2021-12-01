British tennis hero Johanna Konta retires

PA Media

Former British number one tennis player Johanna Konta has retired from tennis at the age of 30.

At her peak Konta was ranked as world number four.

In 2017, became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in 39 years.

She made the announcement on social media, saying she was "grateful" for the career she had had.

Here are some the most memorable moments in Konta's career.

From down under to British citizen

Getty Images

Johanna Konta was born in Australia in 1991. Both of her parents are Hungarian.

Her family moved to the UK when Konta was 14 and she became a British citizen in 2012.

She had a slow start to her career and wasn't even in the world top 100 by her 24th birthday.

In from the shadows

Getty Images

In 2015, Konta made it through to the fourth round of the US Open. At the time she was a qualifier for the tournament - and this means she didn't get an automatic spot.

A first Grand Slam semi-final followed in 2016, as Konta reached the last four at the 2016 Australian Open after beating Venus Williams in the first round.

Her performance in the Australian Open took her into women's top 10 in the world rankings.

Breaking records

Getty Images

In 2017, Konta became the first British player in 39 years, since Virginia Wade, to make the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

She also won a major title at the Miami Open and reached fourth in the world rankings.

Two years later, Konta made it to another grand slam semi-final at the French Open.

She also made the quarter finals of Wimbledon and the US Open.

Injuries

Getty Images

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries in the years since, slipping to 113 in the world rankings.

Konta announced her retirement on social media, writing: "My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be. All the evidence pointed towards me not 'making' it in this profession.

"However my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis."