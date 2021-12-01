play
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: What are the quarter-final dances?

Last updated at 12:07
judges
Who will the judges be wowed by this week?

It's Strictly quarter-final week already!

The stars are getting ready for the last few weeks before one of them picks up the glitterball trophy.

Time to pull their best performances out of the bag and to avoid the dreaded dance-off.

So who's doing which dance and to which song? Well there is a definite Latin vibe to the show this week.

Read on to find out who is doing what, and you can tell us which dance you are looking forward to and who you think could be in trouble in the comments below.

Gloria Estefan (in black) famously performed on Strictly at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool
Coming with a bang will be AJ and Kai doing the salsa to the '80s classic, Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine.

Rose and Giovanni will be going for classic ballroom, doing an american smooth to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)by jazz/soul legend Natalie Cole.

Passionate posing will be on the cards for Dan and Nadiya who get their turn with the tango, strutting their stuff to the moody rumble of Santa Maria by the Gotan Project.

Sister SledgeGetty Images
Sister Sledge had a monster hit with We Are Family in 1979

John and Johannes will also be hoping to smash it this week - they are also doing a salsa to the disco (and karaoke) classic We Are Family by Sister Sledge - ask your mum or gran about that one - and get ready for a sing-a-long.

Last up - hoping to avoid another week in the dance off - it's Rhys' turn to get those legs flicking as he and Nancy take on the Argentine Tango to the drum-tastic In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins.

Let us know in the comment who you are most looking forward to seeing and who you think might end up in the dance off?

  I think john and johannas will really impress the judges is this weeks quarter finals

