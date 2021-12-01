Covid-19: Send in your questions to Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more measures to help protect people from a new Covid-10 variant called Omicron.

Mr Johnson told the press conference that face masks will be required in shops and on public transport in England, something already in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The government is asking everyone returning from abroad to do a PCR test, and a 10-day quarantine is being introduced for everyone arriving from a red list country.

With these changes, you might have some questions about coronavirus that you'd like answered.

Well Newsround is speaking with Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, who is the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England. This means he advises the government on medical problems.

We want YOU to send in your questions! Maybe you'd like to know more about the new variant or maybe you'd like to ask about vaccines.

Any question you may have, you can either send them in via the comments below or use the uploader to send in a video of you asking your question.

We will put as many questions to Professor Van-Tam as possible.

