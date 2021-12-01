Captain Sir Tom Moore: Memorial woodland honours fundraiser

Reuters

A section of ancient woodland and new land is to be renamed and planted with trees in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

The land near his childhood home close to Keighley, West Yorkshire, will be renamed as Captain Tom's Memorial Wood as a tribute to the fundraiser who died in February.

His motto "tomorrow will be a good day" will be engraved on a seat overlooking the meadow, the Woodland Trust said.

Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired the nation when he raised £38.9m for the NHS by doing 100 laps of his garden during lockdown.

The planting of the site will include the more than 3,000 hedgerow trees and shrubs including hawthorn, hazel and field maple.

Small pockets of individual trees will be planted across three meadows to keep key areas of open space and views across the site, while areas of denser tree planting will protect the existing ancient woodland.

The planting at the site, which is home to bluebell displays in spring and wildlife including sparrow hawks and great spotted woodpeckers, will be plastic free and will also include trees such as oak, rowan, alder, dog rose and crab apple.

Woodland Trust Planting at the site will be plastic-free, the Woodland Trust says

Second World War veteran Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown.

He raised an incredible £32.8m (£39.3m including Gift Aid) for NHS Charities Together and was knighted by the Queen in July 2020 for his achievements.

Sir Tom's family selected two environmental charities to grow a "legacy forest" on their behalf - the Woodland Trust in the UK, and TreeSisters internationally.

His daughter, Lucy Teixeira said the woodland was a fitting tribute to her father who loved nature.

She also said: "Captain Tom's Memorial Woodland will be for everyone in the community and for anyone who wants to come and remember a loved one."