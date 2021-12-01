Weather: Cold weather continues across the UK

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The cold weather will continue across the UK for the beginning of December.

The Met Office have issued a level two cold weather alert.

They suggest there could be an 80% chance of severe cold, icy conditions and/or heavy snow between Wednesday 1 and Saturday 4 December in parts of England.

Parts of Scotland may start seeing snowfall and ice from Wednesday night, with the north-west of the UK seeing snow on hills by possibly Thursday.

The Met Office have announced that rain showers in northern parts of England on Wednesday are expected to turn to snow, first just on hills but then to lower ground levels later on.

The weather forecaster added: "A widely cold and frosty night follows."

According to BBC Weather expert Stav Danaos, Thursday will be a cold day right across the UK because of the arctic air that's moved over.

"Thursday could start frosty and little bit of ice around," Danoas added.

The Met Office level two weather warning was issued on Tuesday. Cold weather alerts are put in place to tell people when snow, ice and lower temperatures might affect people's health, particularly for older people and young children.

REUTERS/Carl Recine A power company sent their helicopter to check power networks after Storm Arwen

The cold weather comes after Storm Arwen hit the UK bringing strong winds and frostier temperatures.

The storm caused travel problems, many homes were left without power and thousands of people continue to be cut off because of the damage to the electricity network.

