play
Watch Newsround

Lioness: Ellen White breaks England goal scoring record

Last updated at 07:42
comments
View Comments (4)
England team celebrate Ellen Whites goalTim Goode/PA Wire

The Lionesses smashed records on Tuesday night after their 20-nil win against Latvia in the Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Ellen White's hat-trick made her England's highest goal scorer, with 48 goals in 101 appearances.

Their high goal scoring game beat their previous record in competitive win, a 13-0 victory against Hungary back in 2005.

Success for White
ELLEN WHITEReuters

It was an emotional night for White and when she broke the record the striker closed her eyes and grabbed the badge on her shirt, whilst team-mates came running over to congratulate her.

White beat Kelly Smith's previous record of 46 goals for England.

It was success all round as Manchester City's Lauren Hemp scored four goals, her first playing for England and Jess Carter also scored her first international goal.

In total, 10 different England goal scorers contributed to the victory.

Their win keeps them top of their World Cup qualifying group, with six wins in six games.

Sarina WiegmanReuters/Molly Darlington
England manager Sarina Wiegman doesn't think the high number of goals is a good thing

But manager Sarina Wiegman wasn't too happy with the high number of goals saying: "You want competitive games and these are not competitive games.

"In every country you want to develop the women's game but I don't think it's good that the scores are so high. I know it has the attention of the federations and I think that's good as I don't think 20-0 is good for the development of anyone.

"We really need some top-level games now which we're going to have [next year] because then we'll really know where we are."

England will next take on North Macedonia 8 April.

Scotland's goalie Lee AlexanderGonzalo Arroyo - UEFA
Scotland's goalie, Lee Alexander faced 18 shots on target from Spain in last night's game
How did the rest of the UK teams do?

Wales suffered their first defeat of the World Cup qualifying campaign, losing 2-nil to France.

France now leads their group, but Wales are in second place and remain on track for a play-off spot with four matches remaining.

Scotland's so far unbeaten tournament record also came to a end last night as Spain scored eight times against them, despite plenty of saves from goal keeper, Lee Alexander.

The Scots now move into second position in their group, five points behind leaders Spain.

Northern Ireland ended the year last Thursday, with a 9-nil victory over North Macedonia.

More like this

BT Sport TV cameras film Abbey-Leigh Stringer and Ingrid Moe Wold of Everton during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Everton Women and Manchester City Women at Haig Avenue on December 6, 2020 in Southport, England

Women's football: Record breaking TV for Women's Super League

Wales and Scotland shirt badges

World Cup: Wales and Scotland could face-off for a World Cup place

Miedema

Vivianne Miedema crowned BBC Women's Footballer of the Year

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Wow, now that’s a result is good let move on ok

  • Wow, now that’s a result 😄

  • 😮
    I didn't really like the managers reaction. She didn't really seem to say well done

    • haarr replied:
      Yeah

Top Stories

christmas elf

Is your Christmas elf back? Send us your pics!

comments
9
A turtle and the your planet logo
play
1:30

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Leigh-Anne promises to continue with Little Mix

comments
1
Newsround Home