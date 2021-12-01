play
Watch Newsround

Christmas elves: Send us your Christmas elf pictures!

Last updated at 06:46
comments
View Comments
children playing with elvesGetty Images
What will those cheeky little Christmas elves get up to this year?

It's December, and you know what that means...

It's time for those cheeky little elves to come back and create fun and mayhem in homes all around the country!

Whether they've been hanging off shelves or hiding around the house - we'd love to know how much trouble they've been getting up to in your home, so let us know by sharing a photo with us using the uploader below!

Let us know what your elf's best trick has been and what you're most excited about for Christmas this year in the comments below..

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

More like this

Snowman

UK Snow: Send us your snowy pictures

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A turtle and the your planet logo
play
1:30

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Leigh-Anne promises to continue with Little Mix

comments
James Bond style background, fingerprint and top secret stamped in red.

Is the British secret service about to become less secret?

comments
Newsround Home