Little Mix: Leigh-Anne promises to continue with group

Mobo Organisation/Donnie SunshineU Leigh-Anne Pinnock (left) will co-host the MOBO awards with comedian Munya Chawawa

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she has no plans to quit Little Mix.

The singer - who is currently promoting her first acting gig - said in an interview that "singing is still my number one passion."

Rumours of Little Mix splitting up have been mounting in recent months following the departure of former bandmate, Jesy Nelson.

Leigh-Anne is the first member of the band to go into acting and is about make her big screen debut in the Christmas film, Boxing Day.

She's also just been announced as the co-host of the 2021 MOBO awards, with Munya Chawawa.

The comedy, which is being released into cinemas later this week, is the first all-black British Christmas film.

"It was literally like walking into a whole new world. I just remember when the opportunity came it's just incredible and an all-black cast as well, the first of its kind, it's just a pleasure," she said.

The 30-year-old recently gave birth to twins. She told Good Morning Britain on ITV that she "doesn't know how she's even functioning" juggling being a new mum with work commitments.

However, she said there are no plans for Little Mix to split up any time soon.

"Definitely not, singing is my number one passion but I do definitely feel like I've got the acting bug now. I loved it, I loved every second."