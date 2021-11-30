MI6: Is the British secret service about to become less secret?

Getty Images

The chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, better known as MI6, has said the organisation needs to change the way it works.

In his first major public speech since taking on the role, Richard Moore, who has the MI6 codename of "C", said that new and advanced technology has made it harder for British spies to do their jobs.

For example, things like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and facial recognition tech have made it difficult for agents to use false identities without being recognised or revealed.

Richard Moore says the intelligence service must now be more "open" and work with companies to develop new technology to keep up with rival countries.

"We must become more open, to stay secret," he says.

"We are opening up our mission problems to those with talent in organisations that wouldn't normally work with national security."

What does MI6 do?

The role of MI6 is to gather information from abroad to help keep Britain safe.

MI6 agents carry out secret undercover operations all over the world and use that information to help the government protect people here.

Historically, MI6 has relied on old-fashioned spying - British agents given secret identities and working undercover in different countries to gather information.

In films and books, the character of James Bond is an example of an MI6 secret agent.

And just like James Bond, real-life agents have often needed to use hi-tech gadgets in order to carry out their work.

In the speech "C" used examples such as "chemistry that enabled us to produce secret writing" and "speech technologies we developed during the Second World War".

Who are the UK's intelligence agencies? The UK has three main agencies: MI6, MI5 and GCHQ. MI5: A sister organisation to MI6, MI5 is officially known as the Security Service. It tries to find out what threats there are to Britain from inside the country. GCHQ: Stands for Government Communications Headquarters. They decode messages, monitor communications between people, and make sure government secrets stay secret.

Just like in the movies, MI6 does have a real Q-branch - a part of the organisation that develops technology and gadgets for spies to use to keep safe while undercover.

And it's this that Richard Moore feels needs to change: "We cannot hope to replicate the global tech industry, so we must tap into it.

"Unlike Q in the Bond movies, we cannot do it all in-house."

So why could things change?

The MI6 chief says countries such as Russia and China are "pouring money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and synthetic biology," as they try to gain an advantage over other nations.

Artificial intelligence - or AI for short - is technology that enables a computer to think or act in a more 'human' way.

Quantum computing - can store an enormous amount of information while using less energy than normal computers.

Synthetic biology - involves redesigning living things (mostly plants at this stage) for useful purposes by genetically engineering them to have new abilities.

Mr Moore added that the intelligence service needs to lead the way in new developments or ideas.

"We may experience more technological progress in the next ten years than in the last century," he said.

Why are people talking about this?

The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner says any big changes by MI6 "won't go unnoticed" when it comes to other rival countries.

"Going into partnership with others outside the closed world of career spies, whose lifelong mantra has been secrecy, brings with it a risk of leaks," he says.

"MI6 may have no other choice but to go down this route - but it is still a bold move."

MI6 chief, Richard Moore, believes the change is needed to help British secret agents do their work safely to protect the country.

"MI6 deals with the world as it is, not as we would like it to be.

"What is new is that we are now pursuing partnerships with the tech community to help develop world-class technologies to solve our biggest mission problems."