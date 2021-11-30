In August this year, the people in Afghanistan had new leadership after the country's government collapsed and a military group called the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul.

When the Taliban were in control before (1996-2001), they banned many things, including education for girls.

Now, they have told secondary schools to open only for boys, but say their restrictions on girls studying are "temporary" in order to ensure learning environments are "safe" for them.

The BBC's World Affairs Editor John Simpson met young students and their teacher in the city of Bamiyan to find out how they are keeping lessons going.

International agencies say it is difficult to know what is happening in other parts of the country.