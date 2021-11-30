play
Malala Yousafzai: Nobel Peace Prize winner celebrates her Oxford University graduation

Last updated at 11:20
Malala in her graduation cap and gownMALALA YOUSAFZAI/INSTAGRAM
Malala shared photographs of her wearing her graduation cap and gown

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has celebrated her graduation from university.

Malala graduated from Oxford University, which is considered to be one of the top universities in the world, earning a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

The activist took to social media to share the happy news and photos from the day.

The human rights campaigner completed her course a year and a half ago but the university delayed her graduation ceremony until now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malala celebrating with her parentsMALALA YOUSAFZAI/INSTAGRAM
Malala celebrated her graduation with her parents

The 24-year-old tweeted "Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree".

Malala posted pictures of her celebrating with friends as well as photographs with her parents and her new husband Asser Malik who she married in a ceremony in Birmingham earlier this month.

Malala and her husband Asser MalikMALALA YOUSAFZAI/INSTAGRAM
Malala's new husband Asser Malik was also at the ceremony

Malala Yousafzai was shot by an extremist group called the Taliban in her hometown in Pakistan, in 2012, when she was just 14 years old.

This is because she said girls should stay in school and get an education, and this is something the Taliban wanted to ban.

However, Malala recovered from her injuries and started campaigning all over the world to encourage girls to get an education.

In 2014, she became the youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. She shared the prize with Indian child rights campaigner Kailash Satyarthi.

