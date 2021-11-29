I'm a Celebrity 2021 to return on Tuesday after Storm Arwen

Joel Anderson/ITV Producers were forced to cancel I'm a Celebrity for a third night following damage to the set caused by Storm Arwen

ITV has confirmed that I'm A Celebrity...Get Me out of Here! will return on Tuesday!

The show was cancelled for a third day running on Monday following significant damage to the set during Storm Arwen.

Celebrities were removed from the set at the weekend due to "technical difficulties caused by extreme weather," ITV said.

Storm Arwen caused large disruptions across Wales, with more than 30,000 homes experiencing power cuts.

ITV said on Monday: "Production worked round the clock to get the site back up and running after Storm Arwen caused substantial damage over the weekend."

When the show returns to our screens, Ant and Dec will be presenting live from Gwrych Castle and there will be a live public vote for a NEW trial.