play
Watch Newsround

I'm a Celebrity 2021 to return on Tuesday after Storm Arwen

Last updated at 15:35
comments
View Comments (4)
Photo of David Ginola, Louise Minchin, Snoochie Shy, Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge, Kadeena Cox, Matty Lee, Naughty Boy, Ben Miller and Arlene PhillipsJoel Anderson/ITV
Producers were forced to cancel I'm a Celebrity for a third night following damage to the set caused by Storm Arwen

ITV has confirmed that I'm A Celebrity...Get Me out of Here! will return on Tuesday!

The show was cancelled for a third day running on Monday following significant damage to the set during Storm Arwen.

Celebrities were removed from the set at the weekend due to "technical difficulties caused by extreme weather," ITV said.

Storm Arwen caused large disruptions across Wales, with more than 30,000 homes experiencing power cuts.

ITV said on Monday: "Production worked round the clock to get the site back up and running after Storm Arwen caused substantial damage over the weekend."

When the show returns to our screens, Ant and Dec will be presenting live from Gwrych Castle and there will be a live public vote for a NEW trial.

Cranes work to repair giant marquee
Tents and marquees used by the I'm A Celebrity production team were "shredded by the wind"

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • I am so disappointed about this I love I'm a celebrity!!!!

  • Nope ! I’m not watching anymore i get a cold every year at the exact time of I’m a celeb luckily I’m more or less well today so i went to school

  • I love watching I am a celebrity! It’s on quite late so I watch it earlier the next day. Like last week on Tuesday I watched Mondays around 8:00. Glad it’s going to be back and hope everyone is ok!

Top Stories

young person after vaccination

Second Covid jabs 'should be offered to 12 to 15 year-olds in UK'

comments
2
Snowman

Send us your snow pictures!

comments
23
Hanukiah

What is the story behind Hanukkah?

Newsround Home