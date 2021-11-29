Is the ukulele the new recorder?

Getty Images

For generations, the recorder has been the instrument of choice at primary schools all over the United Kingdom.

But it looks like it could be time for the wind instrument to move over for the new sheriff in town - the ukulele.

That's because a survey of teachers has found that the number of children practicing the recorder has fallen significantly - while the ukulele has risen massively.

Do you think that the ukulele is the ultimate instrument or should the recorder remain supreme? We'd like to know what your favourite instrument is. Let us know in the vote below.

The ukulele is a member of the lute family of instruments. It looks a bit like a mini guitar, has four strings and comes from Hawaii.

The recorder is a woodwind instrument. It has a mouthpiece and is played like a whistle, by blowing directly into the top of the instrument.

Usually it has eight fingerholes, which are covered to produce different notes.

According to the research by ABRSM - the exam board of the Royal Schools of Music - the number of children and adults playing the recorder has fallen by almost 36% in the past two decades.

Only 15% of instrument-playing adults and children now choose the recorder.

Meanwhile, the ukulele has massively grown in popularity with 9% of adults and children now choosing to play it. In 2014, this was as low as 1%.