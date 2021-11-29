Vivianne Miedema crowned BBC Women's Footballer of the Year

The football star has had an exciting year!

Women's Super League star Vivianne Miedema has been crowned BBC Women's Footballer of the Year!

Arsenal's Miedema, who finished runner-up in the vote last year, is the WSL's all-time leading goalscorer.

The Netherlands striker was shortlisted alongside Chelsea's Sam Kerr, Paris St-Germain's Ashley Lawrence, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen.

The nominees were chosen by a panel of experts and fans from across the world voted for their favourite player.

Getty Images

Record-breaking striker

The 25-year-old striker has had an IMPRESSIVE year!

Earlier this month Miedema, who has scored 13 goals for Arsenal this season, became the first player in Women Super League history to score against every team she faced.

In October, she broke fellow team-mate Nikita Parris' all-time goalscoring record by netting 50 goals in 50 games.

Miedema also made history with the Netherlands this summer at Tokyo 2020 as she scored the MOST goals at a single Olympics in the women's event. The Netherlands may have lost to the USA in the quarter-finals, but Miedema's 10 goals in four matches was a new record.

Fun facts about Vivianne Miedema: Miedema is known for not really celebrating when scoring goals. One of the only times she decided to celebrate properly was when she broke the Dutch scoring record in 2019.

Her younger brother, Lars, is also a professional footballer playing for Vélez CF in the Spanish fourth division.

She is a co-author of a series of children's comic books featuring her, written in her native Dutch language.

After winning the BBC award, Miedema said: "[The other nominees] are all really good players...so I'm really honoured to have been awarded the player of the year."

