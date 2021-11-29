Queen's Platinum Jubilee: New 50p coin to mark special event revealed

PA Media The special coin has been designed to mark the Queen's anniversary

A special 50p coin to celebrate next year's Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been revealed.

The new coin features the number 70, which represents the number of years since the Queen came the throne in 1952.

The design has been approved by Her Majesty herself and it is the first time a royal event has been celebrated on the 'tails' side of a new 50p piece.

The Royal Mint - the company which makes coins for the UK - says that the coins will go into circulation from next year.

PA Media The Queen is the longest reigning living monarch in the world!

The Royal Mint has marked all of the Queen's previous major milestones including her Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees with commemorative coins.

This coin is the first to be revealed as part of one of the largest collections ever made by The Royal Mint to celebrate the historic occasion.

What is a Jubilee? Royal jubilees celebrate significant moments in the life and reign of monarchs. Very few British monarchs have reigned for more than 50 years. So far, the Queen has celebrated her: Silver Jubilee (25 year reign) Golden Jubilee (50 year reign) Diamond Jubilee (60 year reign)

On 6 February 2022, the Queen will have reigned for 70 years - she's the first British monarch to reach the milestone.

There will be a year of events throughout the UK, Commonwealth and around the world to mark the occasion.

Throughout next year, the Queen and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country carrying out a range of royal events.

It will all end with a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June 2022.

