Great Britain through to the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup

Getty Images

Doubles tennis players Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are through to the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup!

This is the first time in six years that Great Britain has made it to the quarter-finals of the doubles tournament.

The pair, who represent Great Britain, beat Czech Republic players Jiri Vesely and Tomas Machac 6-4 6-2.

If Joe and Neal had lost the match, Great Britain would have been out of this major tennis tournament.

What is the Davis Cup?

The Davis Cup massive annual tennis tournament that attracts some of the greatest tennis players from all over the world.

It is described as the "World Cup of tennis" by the Lawn Tennis Association, which gives you an idea of how important it is!

The competition first began in 1900, as a tournament between the United States and Great Britain.

However, it is a men's only tournament so you won't see people like Emma Raducanu or the Williams sisters competing.

The women's version of the tournament is known as the Billie Jean King Cup.

Great Britain last won the Davis Cup back in 2015.

But this incredible win came 79 years after the last time Great Britain had won the Davis Cup, which was way back in 1936!