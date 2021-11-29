UK Snow: Send us your snowy pictures

Getty Images Ground staff had to come and help plough the snow off the pitch during half time at Manchester City's Etihad during their win against West Ham on Sunday.

Parts of the UK have been hit with snow storms and heavy winds as Storm Arwen caused transport issues and power cuts over the weekend.

There was a red weather warning in place for North-East Scotland and North-East England, with a clear up operation now underway after trees fell down causing damage to roads and railway lines.

More than 200,000 homes have had power outages over the weekend but most have had their electricity turned back on.

Around 50 people have even been snowed in at a pub in Yorkshire for three nights, but have been kept entertained by a band who are also not able to leave.

Iolaire/BBC Weather Watchers Our furry friends seem to be enjoying the snow!

Many people took advantage of the snowfall, grabbing their sledges, and creating snowmen in their gardens and parks.

Have you been enjoying the snowfall over the weekend? If so, send us your pictures of snowy scenes in your area.

Customers at the Tan Hill Inn, which sits 1,732ft (528m) above sea level are stuck in the pub! A snow plough has arrived today to help dig out the cars that are buried in thick snow.