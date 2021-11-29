UK Snow: Send us your snowy pictures

Parts of the UK have been hit with snow storms and heavy winds as Storm Arwen caused transport issues and power cuts over the weekend.
There was a red weather warning in place for North-East Scotland and North-East England, with a clear up operation now underway after trees fell down causing damage to roads and railway lines.
More than 200,000 homes have had power outages over the weekend but most have had their electricity turned back on.
Around 50 people have even been snowed in at a pub in Yorkshire for three nights, but have been kept entertained by a band who are also not able to leave.
Many people took advantage of the snowfall, grabbing their sledges, and creating snowmen in their gardens and parks.
