Strictly Come Dancing: Who's the latest person to be voted out ?

BBC Pictures Rhys and Nancy faced Tilly and Nikita in the dance-off

It's getting to crunch time in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The standard is very high this year, but someone has to leave each week.

This week Tilly Ramsay and Rhys Stephenson ended up in a CBBC-heavy dance off - but who survived to to see another week?

Scroll down to find out... and remember to let us know in the comments if you think the judges made the right decision.

Tilly Ramsay and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin became the ninth couple to leave the show after the judges decided to save Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu.

BBC Pictures Tilly and Nikita scored 30 for their samba but it wasn't quite enough to impress the judges in the dance off.

Both couples performed their routines again. Rhys and Nancy performed their waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston.

Then, Tilly and Nikita performed their samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa in a bid to impress the judges and secure their place in the quarter finals.

Craig, Anton and guest judge Cynthia Erivo all voted to save Rhys and Nancy and, with three votes, it meant they had won the majority vote, and Tilly and Nikita would be leaving the competition regardless.

However head judge Shirley said she would also have decided to save Rhys and Nancy.

BBC Pictures Tilly said her highlight was getting a perfect 40 score during musicals week.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Tilly told Tess: "I'd just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me.

"I found out something about myself that I didn't know I could do, I didn't know I could dance and have fun like this."

After his first Strictly experience came to an end, Nikita said "I'm just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything. Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly."

But what do you think? Did the judges makes the right decision? Should Tilly have been saved? Let us know in the comments below.