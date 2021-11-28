Covid-19: New mask rules announced in England along with changes to travel

SolStock/Getty New face mask rules are coming into force in England, along with new travel measures for the whole UK

Rules on mask-wearing are being made stricter in England, and new measures on travel into the UK are being introduced.

Face masks are now once again going to have to be worn in shops and on public transport, bringing England back in line with the rest of the UK.

PCR tests will also now be required of anyone returning from abroad, and 10-day quarantine is being introduced for everyone arriving from a red list country.

It's in response to a new Covid-19 variant arriving in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a press conference on Saturday.

Variants of a virus emerging are a normal thing but Boris Johnson says he is strengthening the rules to help keep people safe while experts study the new virus.

Getty Images

The Prime Minister said that the new rules are "temporary and precautionary" measures against the new strain of coronavirus, which has been named Omicron.

The rule changes will be reviewed by the government in three weeks.

Currently, if you come into contact with someone with any of the earlier variants, you don't have to stay at home if you've had two vaccines. However, anyone who is identified as a close contact of a person who has caught the new Omicron variant will have to self-isolate for 10 days, even if if they've been vaccinated .

What has changed?

Getty Images

Mask-wearing has not been a legal requirement in England since July. However, the rules on wearing them are now coming back in shops and on public transport.

That matches Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland where they are also mandatory on public transport and in shops.

However people in England won't have to wear them in restaurants and cafes and you also don't need to wear them if you are exempt.

Mr Johnson said more details will be announced soon by the health secretary.

What about travel?

PA Media

In travel, everyone coming back to the UK from other countries will now have to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival.

They will also have to self-isolate until they receive confirmation that their test is negative.

What's a PCR test? PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction

The PCR test is what is used at your local testing centres

These are swab tests which need to be sent away to a laboratory, and provide a result usually within 24-48 hours

Why is this happening?

Reuters The prime minister announced the measures to target the spread of the new variant at Downing Street on Saturday

It's all because of a new strain (or variant) of coronavirus which has been named Omicron. This is a letter in the Greek alphabet, which is what scientists across the world are using to name new variants of Covid-19.

Finding a new variant of Covid-19 isn't unusual. The virus is constantly changing and adapting to its surroundings, so lots of strains have been discovered since we first came across the disease.

The reason rules are changing as a result of this new Omicron strain, is because scientists don't know enough about it yet, and the Prime Minister says he's being cautious and that putting these measures in place will allow experts to study the variant,

Boris Johnson explained at Saturday's press conference that, in his view, "we need to take targeted and proportionate measures now as a precaution while we find out more."

How long will these new measures last?

Getty Images

Members of Parliament still need to vote on the new rules, but if they are agreed upon, then they will last for at least three weeks.

PM Boris Johnson has said that at this point, they will review the measures and decide whether to relax them, tighten them, or keep them the same.