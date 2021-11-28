Christmas lights: A gallery of lights around the world
With the winter holiday just around the corner, towns and cities across the globes are putting on spectacular lights display - here are some of the best we've seen so far!
First up, we have these sparkly trees in Japan. This is in Tokyo's shopping district, Marunouchi, where approximately 300 LED trees are lighting the streets this winter. The trees are made up of approximately 1.2 million LEDs!
Shutterstock
This imposing Christmas tree made of snowflakes is in Lithuania. The 27 meters construction is decorated with 96 glowing snowflakes of different sizes and different patterns. On the top of the structure, there is a 6-meter-diameter Christmas star.
Lietuvos Radijas Ir Televizija
In Barcelona, Spain, this LED butterfly can be seen in front of the of the Casa Batllo. This is a building by the famous Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, who was born in 1852.
Shutterstock
Spanish cities love a spectacular display and the milder weather means towns cities can have outdoor displays to impress shoppers. This is part of the Christmas decorations along the Marques de Larios Street in Malaga.
SOPA Images
Staying in Spain, look at this panther in Madrid! Spain's capital city is well known for its winter illuminations, so much so that they have a special tour bus that you can hop on to look at them all from.
Europa Press News/Getty
Wow - to the UK now where these spectacular lights illuminate the Palm House at Kew Gardens in south west London as part of their Christmas at Kew light show.
Getty
Further north to Edinburgh where you can see people strolling through a tunnel of lights at the Royal Botanic Gardens on what's known as the Botanics trail.
Peter Summers
To California now where this sparkly teddy bear is the centrepiece of the Christmas lights along Rancho California Road in the Temecula Valley.
George Rose
These huge illuminated prehistoric creatures can be found in Strasbourg, France. They're part of a Christmas fair that has reopened this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.
Reuters
And here's another one from the French fair, for good measure!
Reuters
This golden forest is in Kansas, in the US. It was turned on on Friday, and had a fireworks display to go alongside it!