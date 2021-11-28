La Palma: New vent opens in active Canary Island volcano

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The La Palma volcano has been erupting for almost three months

A new vent has opened up in the in the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupting in La Palma, meaning lava has spread spreading to more areas of the island.

While some are reporting that this newer lava stream is now beginning to slow down, experts say that the volcano won't be letting up altogether anytime soon.

The new flow was originally moving very quickly at 600 metres an hour, destroying dwellings and burning trees in its path.

Scientists and members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) responded immediately, and headed to the scene to record and take measurements.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands has been spewing molten lava and hot ash for almost three months now, which is a record for the volcano, and the longest eruption on the island for over 300 years.

This week people have been warned to stay indoors as experts worried about toxic steam produced from lava hitting the sea.

Eighty-five thousand people live on the island, and many have had their lives severely disrupted as a result of the active volcano.

Seven thousand people, their livestock and their pets have been evacuated to other areas of La Palma. The remaining 78,000 residents are not in danger at the moment.

The Spanish government has allocated 10.5 million Euros to provide housing and supplies to residents who lost their homes.

La Palma - the story so far The volcano has been erupting for over 60 days

It has reached the sea three times, causing toxic chemical reactions

The airport was closed as a result of the ash spewing from the volcano, but it has now reopened (although flights might still be disrupted)

The island of La Palma is suffering from frequent earthquakes as a result of the eruption

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes actually erupt?

The volcano first erupted on 19 September, and since then has damaged buildings, boiled the sea, and driven thousands of people from their homes..

In some areas of the island, children have been forced to abandon their schools and instead have lessons in temporary classrooms out of the way of the flowing lava.

The lava has also increased the size of the island by 43 hectares since the eruption began, which is 430,000 square metres. This has happened because the molten lava has cooled down in some areas, turning it back into solid rock.