Adorable panther chameleon born at Whipsnade Zoo

Last updated at 11:25
Baby panther chameleon on top of a pencilZoological Society of London
Meet Titch, Dunstable's newest (and smallest) resident!

This might be the most adorable reptile you've ever seen in your life.

Don't say we didn't warn you!

This tiny chameleon has been born at ZNL Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable and LOOK. HOW. CUTE!

The baby panther chameleon was born on Sunday 7 November and is only 3cm long - so small that zookeepers were able to photograph it scampering across pencils and up a zookeeper's finger!

Titch the baby panther chameleon running along a pencil held by a zookeeperZoological Society of London
Titch is so small, it can fit comfortably on a pencil!

It's been given the very apt nickname of 'Titch', which it will keep until zookeepers can work out whether it's male or female.

The East England zoo have said they hope it won't be long until Titch has some siblings, as they're waiting on more baby lizards to hatch.

Titch the baby panther chameleon on top of a gloved handZoological Society of London
Titch is hoping to get some siblings in the not-too-distant future

Team leader Alex Cliffe said: "This intricate, tiny creature is a wonderful addition to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. They are doing very well, snacking on fruit flies and exploring their environment."

Chameleons are known for being able to change colour. Currently, Titch can only go from dark to light brown, but as it gets older, the little lizard will be able to match its skin to all kinds of colourful surroundings.

panther chameleonShutterstock
An adult panther chameleon showing off its colours

But why do they change their skin in this way?

"People think that chameleons change colour for camouflage, and whilst that is sometimes true, the primary role of their incredible colour-changing ability is associated with social signalling and communication, or as a response to changes in their environment, like temperature or humidity," Alex explained.

