play
Watch Newsround

New lava flow from Cumbre Veija volcano

A new lava flow is coming from the active Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma after a new vent opened.

Scientists and members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) are on the scene recording and taking measurements.

The new flow was moving very quickly at 600 metres an hour, destroying dwellings and burning trees in its path.

This week experts warned people to stay indoors after lava fell hit the sea releasing steam that raised concerns of toxic air.

The volcano has shown no sign of letting up its activity after over two months.

Watch more videos

New lava flow from Cumbre Veija volcano
Video

New lava flow from Cumbre Veija volcano

Anti-Bullying Week: 'If I see bullying, I try and stop it'
Video

Anti-Bullying Week: 'If I see bullying, I try and stop it'

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

CBBC's Jamie Johnson is tackling racism in football
Video

CBBC's Jamie Johnson is tackling racism in football

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

Twenty years of Harry Potter films!
Video

Twenty years of Harry Potter films!

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Teenage climate prize finalist says kids should 'go for it'
Video

Teenage climate prize finalist says kids should 'go for it'

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

Roker Pier in Sunderland shortly before the arrival of Storm Arwen

Strong winds cause huge disruption across the UK

picture of earth from space

Could YOUR logo be lifting off into space?

comments
Wales and Scotland shirt badges

Wales and Scotland could face-off for a World Cup place

comments
Newsround Home