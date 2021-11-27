New lava flow from Cumbre Veija volcano

A new lava flow is coming from the active Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma after a new vent opened.

Scientists and members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) are on the scene recording and taking measurements.

The new flow was moving very quickly at 600 metres an hour, destroying dwellings and burning trees in its path.

This week experts warned people to stay indoors after lava fell hit the sea releasing steam that raised concerns of toxic air.

The volcano has shown no sign of letting up its activity after over two months.