World Cup: Wales and Scotland could face-off for a World Cup place

Visionhaus

We could be in for an epic UK derby in the World Cup qualifiers!

But it could mean heartbreak for fans from one part of the UK,

After the World Cup qualification process, both Scotland and Wales qualified for the play-offs and now the draw for those matches has taken place.

In their play-off semi-finals, Wales have been drawn against Austria and Scotland will play Ukraine.

But if they both win they'll face each other - which means that only one team can get to the Qatar World Cup next winter.

Wales are bidding to reach their first World Cup in 64 years - the only one they've ever played in was in 1958.

Meanwhile, Scotland have waited 24 years to play in one, having played in eight between 1954 and 1998.

Getty Images Wales Captain Gareth Bale needs to lead his side to victory against Austria in order to face Scotland

Wales manager Robert Page, said: "We've worked ever so hard to finish second and get that home draw.

"We've got everything to play for."

Getty Images Scotland captain Andrew Robertson will be hoping to recreate their recent success against Moldova

Scotland boss Steve Clarke had this to say: "Ukraine is up there with the toughest [draw] and then from that we know Wales have done really well recently. We know the Austrians well.

"It's something for everyone to focus on and think about over the winter months and look forward to some good games in March, hopefully."

Who else is playing?

What the final draws could look like Wales or Austria v Scotland or Ukraine

Russia or Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic

Portugal or Turkey v Italy or North Macedonia

Italy will face North Macedonia in Rome, and Portugal is playing at home to Turkey.

That draw means either Portugal or Euro champions Italy will not be at the World Cup - they will either be knocked out in their semis, or they will face each other in the final, with only one progressing to the tournament in Qatar's capital Doha.