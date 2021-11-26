Art: Shock as a drawing bought in house clearance for £22 is actually worth millions

PA Media

Imagine buying something you thought was worthless, only for it to turn out to be worth millions?

That's exactly what happened to a man when he found out a sketch he had picked up in a house clearance sale for just $30 (around £22) could be worth as much as $50 million (£37 million)!

The man, who lives in the US liked the drawing of a mother and child, but had no idea it was actually by a famous artist.

Experts say the artwork, entitled The Virgin and Child, is by Albrecht Dürer is a German painter from the renaissance movement.

And it's not the first time someone has picked up a small fortune for a small amount of money. It seems car boot sales, house sales and charity shops can be real treasure troves.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.