Art: Shock as a drawing bought in house clearance for £22 is actually worth millions

Last updated at 18:16
drawing, The Virgin and ChildPA Media

Imagine buying something you thought was worthless, only for it to turn out to be worth millions?

That's exactly what happened to a man when he found out a sketch he had picked up in a house clearance sale for just $30 (around £22) could be worth as much as $50 million (£37 million)!

The man, who lives in the US liked the drawing of a mother and child, but had no idea it was actually by a famous artist.

Experts say the artwork, entitled The Virgin and Child, is by Albrecht Dürer is a German painter from the renaissance movement.

And it's not the first time someone has picked up a small fortune for a small amount of money. It seems car boot sales, house sales and charity shops can be real treasure troves.

