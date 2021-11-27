Can you guess what American astronauts in space ate for Thanksgiving - take our quiz to find out!

NASA NASA astronauts enjoying last year's Thanksgiving meal in space

This week was Thanksgiving - a holiday that's celebrated in the United States and by Americans around the world every year on the fourth Thursday in November.

Thanksgiving commemorates the time when a group of Europeans called the 'Pilgrims' went to the US to start new lives in America.

For many people it's a chance to get together with family and celebrate with food, family gatherings and parades.

But what happens if you're a little further away from home...and in space?

Read on to find out how Nasa astronauts currently on board the ISS celebrated Thanksgiving and make sure to take our quiz below to see if you can guess what they ate!

How do astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving?

Americans celebrate the holiday in various ways, with parades, football marathons, and attending religious services, but food remains the main theme of the day!

For astronauts embarked on long space missions, being separated from family and friends is inevitable, and they rely on fellow crew members to share in the traditions and enjoy the food festivities as much as possible.

NASA In previous years astronauts have tucked into meals such as turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and mushrooms

This year, the space station will host seven crew members throughout the holiday season.

Nasa astronaut Kayla Barron who's currently on board the ISS said, "We'll be working but looking forward to an awesome meal together."

"We'll invite our cosmonaut colleagues to join us, so it's a very international Thanksgiving," she added.

She also joked that preparing the meal won't take as long as it does on Earth, as most of what the astronauts eat just needs to be reheated or briefly assembled, and not cooked from scratch!

Did you know? Salt and pepper is available in space - but only in liquid form. This is because there is no gravity and the salt and pepper would simply float away and could be dangerous to the crew and equipment.

The astronauts usually phone home to talk with friends, family and loved ones during holidays spent in space, far away from home.

The astronauts also share traditions they usually share with their families.

Fellow Nasa astronaut Raja Chari said he and his family typically go around the table and have every person say what they're thankful for, so he's going to phone home in order to "do that remotely" this year.

Can you guess what Nasa astronauts in space ate this year? Test your knowledge with our interactive quiz below to find out!

