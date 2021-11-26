play
Watch Newsround

Strictly Come Dancing: Judge Motsi Mabuse to miss the show this weekend

Last updated at 13:48
comments
View Comments (48)
Motsi Mabuse.

Judge, Motsi Mabuse will not appear on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The Strictly judge came into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Mosti explained on her Instagram that while she has had three Covid-19 vaccinations, she received her jabs in Germany, which means she still has to isolate.

"I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly," she said.

"Being double vaccinated and booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the 'close contact' rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised ... so I must follow UK government guidance and can only return after 30 November to the UK."

Cynthia ErivoEPA
Cynthia Erivo steps in as guest judge for the second week in a row, this time replacing Motsi

Last week fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood missed the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

Craig will return this Saturday having been temporarily replaced by award-winning singer and actor Cynthia Erivo, who will return again this weekend, this time in place of Motsi.

Craig Revel Horwood
Craig Revel Horwood returns this weekend

Following Motsi Mabuse's Instagram post, a Strictly spokesperson said: "We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.

"We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend (4th December)."

Motsi added that "Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative.

"I am healthy, I am with my family, that's what matters. I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love, keep dancing… until then, lots of love and stay safe."

If you can't see the quiz - click here!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Your score: 9 / 9
    Ballroom boss!

    Nice one - you really know your stuff!

  • I got 4/9 on the strickly quiz.

  • :( I'm sad that the judges are missing a lot but at least they have awesome replacements. I love Cythia.

  • Hope you get well

  • I think that Cythia is a very nice person but that Strictly maybe could get in a professional dancer or something like that. It's only for a bit and not perminent. And sorry to Motsi! Get well soon!😄

  • Not that keen on Cynthia 😐

    • Minnie replied:
      I like Cynthia.

  • when cynthia took over judge for craig, she didn't seem to know alot about dancing therefore maybe they should bring in a pro like neil, graziano, aljaz?

    • coolstuffey replied:
      i agree

  • So I might be the only one here who likes her, but that's mainly because I understand what she's saying, as I don't dance, I often don't have a clue what the judges are talking about. If you take that part out, then I'm not a fan.

    • Cosmic Turquoise Owl replied:
      I'm meaning Cynthia, not Oti.

  • I honestly do not like Cynthia as a judge. She doesn't know anything about the actual dancing she just says "I could feel the emotion" or "Great performance". That drives me up the wall because Strictly is a dancing show and not a Performing show. Get Darcy Bussell to come back or someone who ACTUALLY knows something about dancing.

    No offence tho

    • Dazzling swimming ladybird replied:
      I get what u r saying and I agree

  • Not that keen on Cynthia
    No offence tho🙃

    • SparklingChristmasmermaid replied:
      meh i sorta like her but not as much as the other judges

  • First Craig got covid, and now Motsi?!

    Is it just me, or is Strictly 2021 like Dancing On Ice 2021 where everyone keeps dropping out?

    • RoaringStompingDino1 replied:
      Yeah, who’s next, Anton or Shirley?

  • Not keen on Cynthia

    • BSK replied:
      me neither . who even is she???

  • Hope you get better soon!
    No planet B

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

Top Stories

Two girls getting on a bus wearing face coverings

New mask rules bring England closer to rest of UK

comments
27
messy room.

Quiz: How messy are you?

comments
32
Baby panther chameleon on top of a pencil

Check out this teeny baby panther chameleon

comments
6
Newsround Home