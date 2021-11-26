Strictly Come Dancing: Judge Motsi Mabuse to miss the show this weekend

Judge, Motsi Mabuse will not appear on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The Strictly judge came into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Mosti explained on her Instagram that while she has had three Covid-19 vaccinations, she received her jabs in Germany, which means she still has to isolate.

"I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly," she said.

"Being double vaccinated and booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the 'close contact' rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised ... so I must follow UK government guidance and can only return after 30 November to the UK."

EPA Cynthia Erivo steps in as guest judge for the second week in a row, this time replacing Motsi

Last week fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood missed the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

Craig will return this Saturday having been temporarily replaced by award-winning singer and actor Cynthia Erivo, who will return again this weekend, this time in place of Motsi.

Craig Revel Horwood returns this weekend

Following Motsi Mabuse's Instagram post, a Strictly spokesperson said: "We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.

"We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend (4th December)."

Motsi added that "Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative.

"I am healthy, I am with my family, that's what matters. I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love, keep dancing… until then, lots of love and stay safe."

