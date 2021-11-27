UK Space agency launches children's space logo competition

Getty Images Earth is the fifth largest planet in the solar system

How would you like to see YOUR logo on a satellite in space?

That's the prize of a new competition run by the UK Space agency - the UK's equivalent of Nasa, responsible for our country's space programme.

They're giving the chance for children across the country to make history by designing a logo that will be displayed on the first small satellite which launches from the UK next year!

The competition is open to primary school children aged between 4 and 11 years old, and they hope it will help children want to work in the space industry when they're older.

What will happen?

Next year, the UK is set to become the first country in Europe to launch a number of small satellites.

Satellites help us monitor the polar ice caps and changing sea levels, measure the temperature of the oceans and deserts, and even to count endangered animals such as whales and walruses.

The UK is playing an important role in three new missions to measure carbon emissions from space, improve climate data and to monitor the health of forests.

Did you know? Space is completely silent! This is because there is no air in space - that is why astronauts have to wear helmets during space walks.

The winning design will be displayed on one of the satellites that will take off into space.

Children can either enter on their own or in a team of up to four. They can draw, paint or do their design on a computer.

The competition is open until March 2022 and the finalists might even get the opportunity to attend the first satellite launch too!

The UK's Space Minister George Freedman said "This competition is a great way for children to learn about the importance of satellites and to showcase their creativity."

Do you have what it takes to head into space?

To get you started, have a go at our space-themed quiz, and see if you could be heading there in the future!

