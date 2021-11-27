Football: Brentford FC will be reusing last seasons kit to help the environment

Getty Images Brentford have announced they are going to keep their current kit next season

Brentford FC have announced they will wear their 2021-22 kit next year to be more sustainable and to save fans money.

Some Premier League clubs release three kits each season and football shirts do have a negative impact on the planet.

This news comes in a year where a range of football clubs have announced different measures to be more sustainable.

This news comes in a year where a range of football clubs have announced different measures to be more sustainable.

How will re-using kit help?

Most football shirts are made from polyester which has more than double the carbon footprint of a cotton shirt.

Even recycled polyester takes hundreds of years to decompose and can lead to microfibres escaping into the environment.

Brentford chief executive Jon Varney said on the website: "This is a step in the right direction to help the environment a little. It can only be good to reduce kit cycles."

What are other clubs doing for the environment?

Brentford is not the only club to make changes to try and be more sustainable.

Earlier this year Tottenham Hotspur was named the greenest Premier League club in a sustainability table put together by BBC Sport and United Nations-backed Sport Positive Summit in January 2021 .

Some of the changes the club has made to be more green include the use of renewable energy, getting rid of plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery and all plastic disposable packaging across the site and replacing plastic bottles with cartons. It has also made sure food outlets on match days include vegetarian and vegan options.

In September 2021, the club hosted the world's first net zero carbon football game at elite level.

Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United were joint second on the sustainability table and have made similar changes.

Arsenal was the first Premier League club to switch to 100% green electricity. It also has water dispensers across all sites - saving 150,000 single-use plastic water bottles per year.

At Brighton and Hove Albion, amongst other eco strategies, the club's grounds staff only use electric mowers to maintain the pitches.

Manchester United meanwhile claims to have successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 2,700 tons per annum since 2008, though the club was criticised in October when the team took a flight 100 miles to a premier League game in Leicester.

Outside of the Premier League, Forest Green Rovers has been recognised by the United Nations and FIFA as the world's greenest football club.

The club in Gloucestershire has been praised for being fully powered by renewable energy from its electric bus to the solar panels on the roof of the stadium. The food on match days is fully vegan and their kit which was made from a bamboo which uses less water than cotton, is currently made from waste coffee grounds!

What can football supporters do?

Fans can walk or cycle to the match instead of using cars to reduce emissions.

Another thing fans can do to reduce help the planet? Wearing your team's football shirt for another season!

But, we want to hear your ideas. What do you think football clubs should do to be more environmentally friendly?