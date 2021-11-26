The UK and France are arguing about what should be done about migrants crossing the Channel between France and England.

The people making the journey want to come to the UK as refugees - fleeing war and persecution in their home countries - or simply to find a better life and work prospects in the UK.

This year more people than ever before have tried to make the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats - because it is against the law for them to arrive in the normal way.

On Wednesday 24 November, a boat carrying migrants sank while trying to reach the UK. Emergency services responded to the incident, but 27 people died.

Hayley has this report about what's happening and what's being done.