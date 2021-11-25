I'm a Celebrity: Richard Madeley leaves castle, as two new celebs join this week

ITV

Richard Madeley has been forced to leave this series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! because of illness.

The talk-show host was taken to hospital overnight as a precaution after falling ill.

By leaving the camp, he also left the strict coronavirus bubble all the campmates signed up to when they entered the castle in Wales.

In a statement he said: "Firstly just to say that I'm absolutely FINE...obviously I'm gutted to be leaving so soon."

"The safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I'm incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle."

The veteran broadcaster, 65, has been one of several guest hosts for Good Morning Britain recently alongside Susanna Reid.

But, he is perhaps best-known for presenting This Morning alongside wife, Judy Finnigan.

The couple launched This Morning, now hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and fronted the show for 13 years before moving on in 2001.

A spokesperson from IAC confirmed that no stand-ins will be entering the castle to replace Madeley.

ITV Simon Gregson (right) and Adam Woodyatt are the latest castle arrivals

That being said, it was announced earlier this week that two latecomers will be making an appearance in the I'm a Celeb castle soon.

It's not unusual for I'm a Celeb to drop contestants in after the show has started.

You might recognise the two new contestants as two of the UK's most famous and long-standing soap stars.

Steve McDonald from Corrie and Ian Beale from Eastenders, otherwise known as actors Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt to their families and friends call them!