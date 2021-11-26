Greetings from Mars! Amazing new images captured by Curiosity Rover

NASA/ JPL-Caltech A new artist's impression shows the surface of Mars from the Rover's perspective

Check out these amazing new images sent from NASA's Curiosity Rover on Mars.

The team snapped two black and white images (below) from the top of the Martian mountain - Mount Sharp.

They were so inspired by the landscape the rover was looking out on, they decided to add colour to the images and the picture above is the result!

The team from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology have dubbed the pictures, "a postcard from Mars".

NASA/ JPL-CALTECH An image of Mars taken from the top of Mount Sharp at 8:30am during a Mars day...

The two images were taken at different times of the Martian day, which is evident from shadows cast on the landscape.

NASA/ JPL-CALTECH And the same scene taken at 4:10pm, Martian time! The two images gives us a clear picture of how the sun changes the light and shadows on the Red Planet.

"Curiosity captures a 360-degree view of its surroundings with its black-and-white navigation cameras each time it completes a drive," they said.

"To make the resulting panorama (wide angle picture) easier to send to Earth, the rover keeps it in a compressed, low-quality format.

"But when the rover team saw the view from Curiosity's most recent stopping point, the scene was just too pretty not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of."

They have said the colours are not what the human eye would see - they have been added by a NASA artist.

The blue tints are what you might see in the morning, whereas the orangey colours are common during Mars' evenings.

At the centre of the image is the view back down Mount Sharp, which is around three miles tall (around five kilometres high), which Curiosity first drove up in 2014.