School toilets: 'Access to clean loos is a human right'

During the week, most of you will spend at least six hours per day at school, so the chances of you needing to use the loo in that time is high!

But what happens if you are stopped from going to the toilet when you need to? And when you are able to use the toilets, are they in good, clean working order?

Common complaints from children include loos smelling bad, no toilet paper, blocked loos and no soap to wash your hands with.

Many schools around the UK have a policy of locking school toilets during lesson times, with some even keeping them shut during breaks between classes.

ERIC, a leading children's bowel and bladder charity, told Newsround that this is because schools feel some students use the toilet facilities as an excuse to leave the classroom.

Others say toilets are not being treated well and that there is a lot of vandalism when the loos are left open.

One school in County Down, Northern Ireland recently had their loos locked after a spike in incidents and apparent misuse and damage of the facilities.

But the pupils created a petition to have them unlocked again, as they were only left with access to three toilets between almost one thousand students.

After the petition, the school has now increased the number of toilets available during lessons to six.

One recent study, called The School Toilet Report (carried out by Unilever), suggested that over a quarter (27%) of UK children surveyed find it hard to concentrate in class from "'holding it in' and not going to the toilet at school because the facilities are dirty or unusable".

This can lead to poor digestive or bladder health or even absence from school.

The School Toilet Report 2021 Unilever carried out an online survey of 981 students, aged 6 to 13, and this is what they found: Eight out of ten children reported cleanliness as an issue in school toilets, including unflushed toilets, wet floors and wee or poo around the toilets

87% of children surveyed report neglected toilets, including missing or broken items such as seats or lack of toilet roll

Half of all children feel unsafe using school toilets.

42% report toilet doors that do not lock and one in three report toilets with no doors at all.

'Using the loo is a basic human right'

Many schools use a 'toilet pass' system, where pupils must sign a key in and out so they know who is using the facilities.

But the charity ERIC, say this can cause huge issues, both physically and mentally.

"Unfortunately, there's no law stopping schools from locking toilets during lessons, but that doesn't mean they should do it!

"Being able to use the toilet when you need to is a basic human right. Everyone at school has a part to play in using toilets sensibly and with respect."

ERIC say that schools need to understand that "bladders and bowels work to their own timetable and not the schools!"

They also suggest getting pupils at your school to sign a pledge not to abuse their right to go to the toilet during lessons and promise to keep the toilets clean and tidy.

A Department for Education spokesperson told Newsround:

"We expect schools to have clear behaviour policies that help all children get the most out of every class and have a positive experience in school.

"Schools have a responsibility to balance children's right to access clean and safe toilets when they need, alongside keeping schools safe and calm. We've invested billions of pounds to improve school buildings and facilities - including toilets - and just last year launched a new programme to rebuild 500 of the schools in the worst condition across the country."

