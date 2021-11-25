Christmas: Are you still having a nativity play?

Getty Images

Christmas in school normally means lots of exciting events, from parties and fairs, to the traditional nativities.

Last year lots of celebrations were cancelled because of coronavirus and you told us what your school was doing instead.

This Christmas it seems like many schools are changing their plans again and either cancelling their nativities or having them without an audience.

Schools that are cancelling or putting nativity's online say they are doing so as a safety measure because of rising coronavirus cases in the area.

There has also been a recent increase in number of pupils and staff being off ill with Covid-19.

Pontesbury Primary in Shropshire told Newsround that because of a Covid-19 outbreak in school, they have no choice but to "step up measures" and stop live events.

"The nativity will still be happening, but will be recorded for parents to watch. Apologies for any disappointment this will cause."

This is the case for many schools, who have decided it would be safer to record the nativities for parents and family to watch at home, rather than gather at the school.

In Scotland the government has updated their guidance for schools this week, saying they cannot hold "assemblies and other types of large group gatherings", which means parents can't attend concerts or nativities.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said their decision on "COVID safety mitigations are based on advice from senior clinicians and take account of the most recent data."

"Parents may be able to view certain events remotely and we are confident that school and nursery staff will find fun, creative ways to make sure children enjoy the festive season while keeping safe."

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said that the guidance is being reviewed and so changes could happen.

